When Apple and others share Shot on iPhone videos, they often stretch the definition of the term, using iPhones in rigs which include high-end external lenses, cinema dollies, uber-expensive lighting, and other kit that would make the results unachievable by the average user.

But tech reviewer Faruk has showcased what can be achieved using only the stock camera app, with no additional lenses, gimbals, or filters …

The three-minute video is essentially a showreel of his best shots over a one-year period. Perhaps underlining the value of practice making perfect, Faruk notes that the video was compiled from over a thousand shots during that time.

Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max. No gimbal, extra lens or filter is used. I shot all the footage using the stock camera app to an external drive in ProRes format. Edited in Final Cut Pro X. I put this video together from over 1000 video clips I shot between September 2023 and August 2024.

You’ll note the one addition he has made to the phone, and that’s an external drive. That’s needed because he shot in Apple’s ProRes format, which consumes a huge amount of storage. The format allows a great deal of scope for color grading, with ProRes 4444 XQ the highest quality supported.

Apple ProRes 4444 XQ is the highest-quality version of Apple ProRes for 4:4:4:4 image sources (including alpha channels). This format has a very high data rate to preserve the detail in high-dynamic-range imagery generated by today’s highest-quality digital image sensors. Apple ProRes 4444 XQ preserves dynamic ranges several times greater than the dynamic range of Rec. 709 imagery. This holds true even against the rigors of extreme visual effects processing in which tone-scale blacks or highlights are stretched significantly. Like standard Apple ProRes 4444, this codec supports up to 12 bits per image channel and up to 16 bits for the alpha channel. Apple ProRes 4444 XQ features a target data rate of approximately 500 Mbps for 4:4:4 sources at 1920×1080 and 29.97 fps.

The video narration is an excerpt from a commencement address given by actor and comedian Jim Carrey back in 2014.

