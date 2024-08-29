OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the most popular generative AI tools in the world, and it has been gaining a lot of attention since it was launched in 2022. Now OpenAI has revealed that ChatGPT has passed the 200 million weekly active users mark, and Apple is expected to help that number grow even further with iOS 18.

ChatGPT doubles the number of active users per week

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed to Axios that the number of active ChatGPT users per week has doubled since November last year, from 100 million to 200 million. Also according to the company, 92% of Fortune 500 companies are using OpenAI’s products.

Use of the ChatGPT API has also doubled since the launch of GPT-4o Mini in July. This model is significantly cheaper and also more capable than the previous GPT-3.5.

“People are using our tools now as a part of their daily lives, making a real difference in areas like healthcare and education—whether it’s helping with routine tasks, solving hard problems, or unlocking creativity,” CEO Sam Altman said in a statement to Axios.

While these numbers are already impressive, OpenAI will most likely have even more ChatGPT users by the end of the year, partly thanks to Apple. That’s because, as announced at WWDC 2024, iOS 18 will integrate ChatGPT into Siri. This means that when Apple Intelligence is unable to answer a question, Siri will prompt the user to ask ChatGPT for an answer.

This integration is expected to be introduced with a future release of iOS 18 later this year. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is not paying OpenAI as part of this partnership, nor is OpenAI paying Apple. Instead, Apple reportedly believes that the exposure the iOS 18 integration is giving OpenAI is “of equal or greater value” than cash.

Earlier today, a report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Apple plans to invest in OpenAI as part of the partnership between the two companies.

