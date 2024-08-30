Facebook says its new app icon was just a glitch after all

Over the last several days, Facebook users have revolted after the app’s iPhone icon seemingly adopted a new black and blue design. As it turns out, however, this is just a bug, and Facebook is already rolling out a fix.

As reported by Business Insider, this change to Facebook’s icon was a “technical issue” and not a rebrand of any sort. “This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved. People will see the fix when they update their app,” Meta communications manager Dave Arnold said in a statement.

The new icon was a significant departure from Facebook’s classic blue and white icon design, and users were not happy about the change. Instead of a blue background with a white icon, the mistaken design featured a black background with a blue icon.

While iOS 18 does include new icon theming options—including a system setting that turns all Home Screen icons dark—this Facebook bug also affected people using iOS 17. Some people running iOS 18 also saw a version of the Facebook icon that featured a white background and blue logo. We’ll see if either of these icons return when Facebook ships its update for iOS 18 next month.

The latest version of the Facebook app with the fixed icon can be downloaded now from the App Store. Crisis averted, and now we can all enjoy our long weekend.

