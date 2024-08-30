 Skip to main content

Facebook says its new app icon was just a glitch after all

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 30 2024 - 12:34 pm PT
3 Comments

Over the last several days, Facebook users have revolted after the app’s iPhone icon seemingly adopted a new black and blue design. As it turns out, however, this is just a bug, and Facebook is already rolling out a fix.

As reported by Business Insider, this change to Facebook’s icon was a “technical issue” and not a rebrand of any sort. “This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved. People will see the fix when they update their app,” Meta communications manager Dave Arnold said in a statement.

The new icon was a significant departure from Facebook’s classic blue and white icon design, and users were not happy about the change. Instead of a blue background with a white icon, the mistaken design featured a black background with a blue icon.

While iOS 18 does include new icon theming options—including a system setting that turns all Home Screen icons dark—this Facebook bug also affected people using iOS 17. Some people running iOS 18 also saw a version of the Facebook icon that featured a white background and blue logo. We’ll see if either of these icons return when Facebook ships its update for iOS 18 next month.

The latest version of the Facebook app with the fixed icon can be downloaded now from the App Store. Crisis averted, and now we can all enjoy our long weekend.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the most popular social media servic…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications