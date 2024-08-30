 Skip to main content

Broken Sonos app roadmap now available on Trello for all to see

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 30 2024 - 6:57 am PT
0 Comments
Sonos app

Whether you use Sonos or not, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about the broken Sonos app and its endless redesign troubles. In response to user frustration about the new app’s shortcomings, Sonos has launched a public roadmap for its future. A new Trello board tracks fixes in the app and outlines what’s coming next.

The undying Sonos app controversy

As a refresher, here’s a quick rundown of the current Sonos app saga:

It’s been quite a few months for the company.

And the story continues!

Public Trello board shows Sonos fixes and plans

Sonos now has a public Trello board where you can track the company’s progress on fixing its app.

The board includes sections for the company’s app roadmap, things that are coming soon, recent additions, implemented/resolved items, and a general ‘What we’re hearing & working on.’

A Reddit post by KeithFromSonos is where the board was first shared. As he notes, the board isn’t an exhaustive list of items the company’s working on, or known issues. However, the hope is that more input from other parts of the company will lead to the board being a one-stop hub for not only internal use, but also increased transparency for users who are following along.

What’s your take on the current state of the Sonos app? Does this Trello board make a difference to you? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Sonos

Sonos

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications