Broken Sonos app roadmap now available on Trello for all to see

Whether you use Sonos or not, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about the broken Sonos app and its endless redesign troubles. In response to user frustration about the new app’s shortcomings, Sonos has launched a public roadmap for its future. A new Trello board tracks fixes in the app and outlines what’s coming next.

The undying Sonos app controversy

As a refresher, here’s a quick rundown of the current Sonos app saga:

It’s been quite a few months for the company.

And the story continues!

Public Trello board shows Sonos fixes and plans

Sonos now has a public Trello board where you can track the company’s progress on fixing its app.

The board includes sections for the company’s app roadmap, things that are coming soon, recent additions, implemented/resolved items, and a general ‘What we’re hearing & working on.’

A Reddit post by KeithFromSonos is where the board was first shared. As he notes, the board isn’t an exhaustive list of items the company’s working on, or known issues. However, the hope is that more input from other parts of the company will lead to the board being a one-stop hub for not only internal use, but also increased transparency for users who are following along.

What’s your take on the current state of the Sonos app? Does this Trello board make a difference to you? Let us know in the comments.