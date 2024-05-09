 Skip to main content

Sonos takes a cue from Apple, citing ‘courage’ as why its new app is disliked

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 9 2024 - 7:20 am PT
10 Comments

Not loving the new Sonos app? Cut ’em some slack—it took courage. That’s what the company says in response to criticism from customers.

Speaking of slack, just half an hour ago, we were joking in the 9to5Mac Slack about how the Sonos headphone leaks were helping to overshadow the negative app feedback.

Fear not, however, as Sonos has brought the overhauled app back to the headlines.

Sonos Whisperer Chris Welch at The Verge has the scoop:

In a statement provided to The Verge, Sonos confirms that it’s keenly aware of the gripes that customers have expressed about the new app. […]

“Redesigning the Sonos app is an ambitious undertaking that represents just how seriously we are committed to invention and re-invention,” said chief product officer Maxime Bouvat-Merlin. “It takes courage to rebuild a brand’s core product from the ground up, and to do so knowing it may require taking a few steps back to ultimately leap into the future.”

Courage, indeed, much like when Apple cited the same corporate ethos as reason for removing the headphone jack from iPhones.

Next Sonos ACE headphone leak (or announcement) in 3, 2, 1…

