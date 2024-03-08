Sonos is almost ready to take on AirPods Max, FCC docs reveal

Over-ear headphones from Sonos have been rumored for years and now it looks like they’re closer than ever to arriving and taking on Apple’s AirPods Max. Ahead of an expected June launch, the Sonos headphones have received FCC approval.

Shared on Reddit, Sonos got the official green light from the Federal Communications Commission yesterday.

Per the documentation, the Sonos headphones will work with Bluetooth in the 2.4 GHz range and also over WiFi in the 2.4 and 5 GHz ranges.

While the anticipated release of the company’s first over-ear headphones was originally expected in May, we saw a report from Bloomberg in February saying a software issue with how the headphones connect to WiFi has delayed the release until the first half of June.

That means we’ll likely see the high-end Sonos over-ears before AirPods Max 2 come out. Sonos is expected to price its headphones at $449 and thinks they’ll be quite popular with the plan to produce up to 1 million units, says Bloomberg.

The FCC approval doesn’t reveal the exact design of the headphones, but there is an image that shows the oval shape that they use:

The launch will mark the next product release since Sonos delivered its Era 300 and 100 speakers last spring, along with the Move 2 in fall 2023.

Top image by 9to5Mac