Sonos delays premium headphones launch, but they’ll still arrive before AirPods Max 2

Sonos’ long-awaited over-ear headphones have hit a development snag, according to Bloomberg. Today’s report explains that the snag stems from a software problem and will delay the production and release of the headphones. Sonos’ Apple TV competitor and revamped iPhone app have also both hit development problems.

Sonos had originally planned to start selling its over-ear headphones in May, but is now targeting a release in the first half of June. The problem is related to “how the wireless over-ear headphones connect to Wi-Fi networks,” the report says.

Despite the delay and development hiccup, Bloomberg reports that Sonos still has big plans for these headphones:

Sonos is working to resolve the problem and still expects the headphones to be a blockbuster new product. It aims to produce between 650,000 and 1 million units over the next year to fulfill demand, the people said.

The Sonos over-ear headphones will be a direct competitor to AirPods Max, though priced slightly lower at $449. AirPods Max – which were released in December 2020 and haven’t been updated since – retail for $549 (though they are often on sale for much cheaper on Amazon). Apple is also working on an update to AirPods Max, but that refresh is not expected until much later this year.

Bloomberg also has new details on other products in the works at Sonos, including a “large speaker for use at parties.” It’s also still working on previously-rumored products such as a set-top TV box, new sound bars, a new portable speaker, and more.

The set-top TV box, which the report describes as a “rival to Apple TV and Roku devices,” has also faced development problems. As such, Sonos isn’t planning to release the device until August 2025. The company had originally hoped to release it as soon as this year.

And finally, the report says that Sonos is also working on a revamped version of its mobile app. The goal is to make it easier for customers to “set up and control Sonos products outside of the home.” The new version of the app “has faced software-engineering challenges as well and probably won’t launch until May.”

