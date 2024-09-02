SwitchBot has just made it easier to keep track of your wallet with its new Wallet Finder Card. It is fully integrated with Apple’s Find My network and can be used in smart homes with SwitchBot’s Matter-enabled lock. Thus, it looks to be a great device that solves two problems with one product.

Find My support

One of the headline features of the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card is its slim design. At just 2.5mm thick—comparable to the thickness of a coin—this device is engineered to fit effortlessly into your wallet, card bag, or any other slim storage space. Unlike the AirTag, the Wallet Finder Card offers the same powerful tracking capabilities but is designed to be stored in a much smaller environment

The Find My integration with the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card make its a key feature for those embedded in the Apple eco system. It fully supports Apple’s native Find My network, providing global, precise positioning without the need for any additional apps.

Here are some of the key features:

Smart home integration

Equipped with NFC functionality, the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card can serve as a key when paired with SwitchBot’s Keypad or Keypad Touch—even when the battery is drained. You can also link it with a SwitchBot Hub to further integrate it with your smart home so using the key on your lock triggers other devices to turn on as well.

Wrap up on the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card

The SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card comes with a 540mAh battery that provides up to three years of use on a single charge. When the battery runs low, users receive a reminder to replace it, ensuring uninterrupted functionality. The card’s NFC features remain operational even if the battery is completely depleted.

The Wallet Finder Card is built to withstand the elements and has an IP67 waterproof rating so it can endure rain, snow, and even dusty environments. This makes it perfect for travelers, as it can be attached to luggage, backpacks, or even notebooks, offering versatile protection for your most important items.

The SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card will be available on the SwitchBot Store and SwitchBot Amazon Store in September, starting from $24.99.