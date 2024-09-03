visionOS 2 beta 9 is now rolling out to developers

Today Apple has released a surprise beta update. visionOS 2 beta 9 is rolling out now to developers, bringing the latest version of the first big OS update to the Vision Pro.

Beta 9 brings additional bug fixes for Vision Pro

It’s common practice for Apple to release around eight developer betas throughout the summer for its major OS updates. Last week’s beta 8 release seemed to follow that pattern, as the company typically doesn’t release any new versions the week before its iPhone event.

Of course, patterns can be broken, as happened today. Even though Apple’s iPhone 16 event is less than a week away, the company has squeezed one more beta into the summer for the Vision Pro: today’s beta 9.

Beta 9 is almost certainly a bug fix-only release. At this late point in the summer, Apple has already implemented all its anticipated revisions and new features for the software updates. Its focus now is on preparing the most stable, bug-free OS versions possible before their public release soon.

Even though beta 8 was apparently the last release for iOS 18 and the other companion releases, it seems that visionOS 2 had a few more fixes that needed to be made.

When is Apple expected to release its OS updates to the public? A date should be announced next Monday at the event.

However, our guess based on past releases is that we’ll see iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, etc. on or around Monday, September 16.

Will visionOS 2 release at the same time? It’s hard to say. Hopefully so, since Apple’s platforms are so inter-dependent at this point.

Are you running visionOS 2? Let us know if you find anything new via the comments.