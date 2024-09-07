Apple @ Work: This cable should be deployed with every Mac

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

One day, we’ll live in a utopia where we finally have one cable for everything. We’re so close to USB-C, but we’re not there yet. Until then, This cable from Hyper is coming that IT teams should look to deploy with every Mac as the perfect travel charger.

Why I Don’t Travel with My MagSafe Charger for My Mac

Regarding traveling, I’ve found that leaving my MagSafe charger at home is a wiser choice. For one, my home setup includes neatly managed cables; the last thing I want to do is disrupt that organization. Beyond that, the MagSafe charger is Mac-specific, meaning I’d still need to pack a separate USB-C cable to charge my iPhone or other devices. Instead, I prefer to travel light, carrying just a USB-C cable that can handle everything, from my MacBook to my iPhone, making my packing simpler and more efficient.

Additionally, I haven’t yet upgraded my AirPods, so they still require a Lightning cable for charging. This adds another layer of complexity when considering my travel tech. Instead of juggling multiple cables, I rely on the versatility of the HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable. This single cable covers both USB-C and Lightning needs, meaning I can charge all my devices with one durable and compact accessory. It’s the perfect travel companion that keeps things simple and efficient.

This combination allows me to leave the bulkier, less versatile chargers at home while ensuring that all my devices are covered, making for a lighter and more streamlined travel experience.

HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable

The HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable is the perfect solution for people traveling who need to streamline their tech bag. This 2-in-1 cable offers USB-C and Lightning connectors, allowing you to charge a wide range of devices, from your MacBook to your iPhone and even your older AirPods. Its 60W charging capability ensures that your devices power up quickly, while the durable silicone design means it can withstand the rigors of travel without getting tangled or damaged. One thing to note: you cannot charge two devices at once.

The cable is also Apple MFi certified, so it’ll work great with all of your Apple devices. The hybrid design eliminates the need to carry multiple cables, making it a great cable for those looking to travel light.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or just looking to simplify your everyday carry, the HyperJuice USB-C and Lightning Hybrid Silicone Cable is a great and reliable choice that helps you stay connected without the clutter.

Here’s what you’re getting with the cable:

Dual USB-C and Lightning Connectors: One cable, two connectors. Charge all your devices—whether USB-C or Lightning—without juggling multiple cables at home or on the go.

One cable, two connectors. Charge all your devices—whether USB-C or Lightning—without juggling multiple cables at home or on the go. 60W Fast Charging: Power up your MacBook Air to 50% in 30-40 minutes. Supports fast charging for laptops, tablets, and phones.

Power up your MacBook Air to 50% in 30-40 minutes. Supports fast charging for laptops, tablets, and phones. Safe iPhone Fast Charging with MFi Certification: Charge your iPhone to 50% in about 30 minutes

Charge your iPhone to 50% in about 30 minutes Portable, Tangle-Free Design: The soft silicone design prevents tangles, even when packed in a bag or pocket.

The soft silicone design prevents tangles, even when packed in a bag or pocket. Wide Compatibility: 1 cable to charge your Mac laptop, Nintendo Switch, all generations of AirPods, and all modern iPhones

1 cable to charge your Mac laptop, Nintendo Switch, all generations of AirPods, and all modern iPhones Durable and Eco-Friendly: It can withstand over 5,000 bends, featuring a silicone jacket and connectors made with 50% recycled plastic.

Wrap up

In my house, we’re about 80% on USB-C for all our devices, and this cable is fantastic. It’s the only cable I travel with now, as I can keep all of my devices charged – including the ones still on Lightning. I do not want to undo my MagSafe cable every time I need to charge away from home, but I also don’t want to carry multiple cables. I now travel with 1 single USB-C wall charger and this cable. One cable to rule them all, and IT teams managing fleets of Apple devices would do well to keep them in stock in mass quantities.

You can buy the MFI-certified 2-in-1 USB-C and Apple Lightning Hybrid Connector directly from Hyper.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.