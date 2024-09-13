Make sure you secure your new iPhone 16 pre-order if you haven’t yet before shipping times slip even further, but you certainly don’t want to miss the pre-order deals we have on Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 as well as the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2. But today we are adding the AirPods Max with USB-C in to the mix – you can flip out your old set and save $130 right now – alongside up to $1,000 in savings on the M2 iPad Pro as part of Best Buy’s new weekend sale. But from there it’s all about the iPhone 16 cases we have secured exclusive deals on: SANDMARC leather, Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases, Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets, and even more down below.

AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10/Ultra 2 black pre-orders now live at Amazon and Best Buy

Flip your old 2020 AirPods Max for the new USB-C set and save $130 on your pre-order right now

Some folks are die-hard AirPods Max fans, but Apple just unleashed the new set with USB-C charging and brand new color options. They unfortunately come with the same $549 MSRP as the original sets, but you can leverage the pair you already have to bring the price down if you’re looking to upgrade the newer models. We totally understand that just about everyone was hoping for a more significant upgrade on AirPods Max this year, but if you are looking to upgrade, you can leverage the set you have now to score $130 off your pre-order of the new AirPods Max USB-C before they ship on September 20. Head below to find out more.

Best Buy will offer $130 in trade value for the original AirPods Max, which can net you the new pair for $419, down from the regular $549 sticker price. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the AirPods Max USB-C listing page, and add the color you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and AirPods Max in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your AirPods Max color from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load your cart with both the new USB-C set and the trade-in, effectively knocking $130 off the new AirPods Max.

Best Buy now offering up to $1,000 off M2 iPad Pro models for this weekend only

You will find the 512GB variants starting at $799, or $500 off – a solid deal for sure, but the crazy deal here is on the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and the cell connectivity down at $1,399 shipped. That’s still pricey, but we are talking about $1,000 in savings here today. A 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad carries a $2,499 MSRP and is on sale for $2,304 right now at Amazon…just saying.

Best Buy now offers rare deals on official Apple Watch bands: Alpine, Ocean, Nike, Sport, more from $42

Yesterday we detailed some of our favorite bands for the new Series 10 and Ultra 2, but with the previous bands all working on Apple latest wearables, today’s Best Buy sale on the official straps is worth a closer look. Deals on Apple’s in-house straps don’t come around all that often with a decent selection of options, but Best Buy is now offering 15% off a range of them as part of its now live 3-day weekend sale. Pricing kicks off from $41.50 and features discounts on the Sport Loop, Sport Band, Nike models, the Ultra Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and my personal favorite, the Alpine Loop. Scope them all out right here and down below.

New black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $499 with Series 9 trade + $50 off for Best Buy members

Let’s look at how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. We have already featured similar posts on how to do this for the new Apple Watch Series 10, as well as the AirPods 4, but for now it’s all about the new satin black titanium Ultra 2 vibes. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black debuted at Apple’s Glowtime event and pre-orders are now live at Amazon, Apple, and just about everywhere else. But Best Buy is offering folks a chance to score one with a deal. Firstly, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can score a straight up $50 off their pre-order right now, no trade required. But if you’re looking to let go of your Natural Titanium model or a Series 9, you can knock an additional $325 off for a total of $375 in savings on your stealthy new Apple wearable. Head below to find out how to get a deal on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Okay so, paid My Best Buy members, including both the Plus and Total tiers, can simply save $50 on pre-orders of the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now. No strings, other than the membership, are attached here.

Now let’s talk trades. Best Buy will offer up to $325 in trade-in value for folks looking to flip out the Natural Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 and up to $265 in value on the OG Apple Watch Ultra 1.

But the real value here is on the Series 9. Much like it is offering on trades against the Apple Watch Series 10, Best Buy will give you an elevated $300 in trade-in value on Series 9 towards your new black Ultra 2.

Navigate to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 black listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have to trade-in) in the appropriate menus – and then choose “Good” condition. Then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 (or whatever Apple Watch you have) from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Ultra 2 black and the trade-in.

Score Apple Watch Series 10 at $99 with Best Buy’s elevated Series 9 trade-in values ($300 off)

Let’s talk about how to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10. Now officially revealed and up for pre-order, the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new design – the first since 2021, thinner case, larger screen, and new watch faces. But let’s go over how to score one without paying full price. As we detailed in our pre-order post, folks with Amazon or Best Buy store credit/gift cards can now leverage it against one of the shiny new Apple Watch models, but Best Buy is now stepping in with elevated trade-in values that can net you the new Series 10 starting at just $99. Head below for more details.

But with Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values right now, you can score the new Series 10 for $399 and get $300 back for a Series 9 – that’s a total of $99 for a new Apple Watch Series 10.

Follow these steps to ensure you get this:

Navigate to the Apple Watch Series 10 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Series 10 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $99 for the Series 10.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

Apple Watch Series 10 is here, but Series 9 steel cell models are now up to $150 off

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

Update: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

Best Buy now offering AirPods 4 from $84 with AirPods 3 trade-ins (Reg. $129 – $179)

This morning we featured an extremely notable opportunity to trade in Series 9 for Apple Watch Series 10 to score $300 off your purchase. And now we are turning our attention to AirPods 4. As of right now, Apple isn’t even offering trade-ins for me towards its new AirPods 4 when trying to place a pre-order (and neither is Amazon), but Best Buy is. As of right now, with a set of AirPods 3 in good condition, for example, you can knock $45 off your pre-order of the new 4 series buds yielding prices stating from $84, or the lowest we have seen yet. Head below for the details.

Again, just like the Apple Watch Series 10 trade-in offer we featured this morning, this is how to make it all happen:

Navigate to the AirPods 4 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and AirPods in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition, “Yes,” and “Yes” in the three options presented. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your AirPods 3 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new AirPods 4 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $84 for the basic model and $134 for the ANC set.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

Apple Pencil Pro with Find My on sale down at $115 today via Amazon

We haven’t seen very many price drops on Apple’s new pro-grade Pencil since it debuted alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. But today Amazon is offering Apple Pencil Pro down at $114.99 shipped. The regularly $129 top-of-the-line Apple Pencil did fall to $110 for a brief time at Amazon in late July, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked there since release.

Made specifically for the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, they are in fact the only machines Apple says are compatible with Apple Pencil Pro (at least for now anyway). You’ll find a detailed breakdown of all this in our Apple Pencil Pro vs USB-C, 2, and 1 feature right here.

