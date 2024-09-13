When Ultra doesn’t mean ‘best’ anymore

This week’s Apple Watch announcements were both exciting and a source of frustration. The Apple Watch Series 10 is a huge update in many respects, but the lack of an Apple Watch Ultra 3 disappointed. Now, as nice as the Ultra 2’s new black finish is, Ultra no longer means ‘best.’ And that creates a problem.

Apple Watch Ultra: formerly the king

When the Apple Watch Ultra first arrived in 2022, it was without a doubt the best Apple Watch.

Even though Apple pitched it as being “for the most extreme activities,” the market demand was far broader than the targeted ‘explorers and athletes.’

That’s because it was the best Watch without question, and Apple’s customers like having the best.

Here are all the ways the original Ultra reigned supreme:

its 49mm case was far larger than the 41 and 45 of the Series 8

the larger display was also twice as bright, supporting 2,000 nits

battery life advantages were huge

its Action button was exclusive

there was a precision dual-frequency GPS

water resistance was double the Series 8

it had exclusive faces and bands, too

All of this came with a hefty $799 starting price. But for that price, you at least knew you were getting the best.

Thanks to the new Apple Watch Series 10, that’s a much harder case to make.

The new challenger: Apple Watch Series 10

Because Apple chose not to debut an Apple Watch Ultra 3, the ‘best watch’ title could arguably be handed to the new Apple Watch Series 10.

Here’s a breakdown of some key features on each model:

Series 10 Ultra 2 Processor S10 chip S9 chip Display size 1220 sq mm 1185 sq mm Brightness 2,000 nits 3,000 nits Wide-angle OLED ✅ ❌ LTPO3 display ✅ ❌ Battery 18 hrs 36 hrs Fast charging 0-80% in 30 min 0-80% in 60 min Thickness 9.7mm 14.4mm Weight 35.3 grams 61.4 grams Price $429 for large model $799

For the vast majority of customers, the features they care about most are better with the Series 10.

Here are some important ways it bests the Ultra 2:

larger display (if only by a smidge)

newer S10 processor

new wide-angle OLED for better viewing

faster charging from 0-80%

significantly thinner body

and much lighter weight on the wrist

What is the Series 10 missing? A built-in siren, and some other minor features that primarily affect explorers and athletes.

The only ways the Ultra 2 wins, that most Watch users will care about, are battery life and having the Action button.

But everything else, on paper, points to the Series 10 as the best Watch.

Can I mention again that it’s almost half the price?

Wrap-up

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will still be the best Watch for some users. If you prefer its design, need better battery life, or are one of the extreme sports people Apple was talking about—Ultra’s the best for you.

But for most of us, the Apple Watch Series 10 is absolutely the best Watch available.

Not just the best value—though that’s certainly true. I would argue that it’s actually, on paper, the best when it comes to the metrics most users care about.

Not battery life, sure, but it’s thinner, lighter, faster, charges quicker, has a bigger display with key upgrades—and yes, it’s much, much more affordable.

It’s hard not to call that the best.

What do you think? Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still the best watch, or does the Series 10 win? Let us know in the comments.