Which iPhone 16 did you buy? Or are you holding fire? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 13 2024 - 7:03 am PT
2 Comments
Which iPhone 16 did you buy? | Apple promo image

When we ran a poll before the keynote, more than 9,000 of you voted, and almost exactly half of you said that you didn’t plan to buy an iPhone 16.

Among those who did, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was the clear leader, with the two base models seeing almost no love at all …

Here’s what we saw in terms of pre-keynote plans (rounded to the nearest whole number, hence the missing one percent):

Nothing50%
iPhone 16 Pro Max26%
iPhone 16 Pro19%
iPhone 163%
iPhone 16 Plus1%

But now that you know the full details of what’s on offer, did you find yourself changing your mind and placing a preorder?

For my part, I ordered the iPhone 16 Pro Max just as I expected, though with even greater motivation. How about you? Please take our poll, letting us know what, if anything, you ordered – and share your reasons in the comments.

Image: Apple

