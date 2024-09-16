Carrot Weather takes advantage of iOS 18 with latest update

An all-new Carrot Weather release is here alongside iOS 18 launching for all users later today. The update brings handy features like Control Center widgets, dark/tinted app icon support, a new weather history section, Apple Watch Live Activities, and more.

Carrot Weather 6.1 is available now for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. Here are the major changes:

Customize your Home Screen with dark and tinted variants of many of CARROT’s 50+ alternate app icons. Control Center widgets. Add shortcuts to your Control Center to quickly launch CARROT to the Weather or Maps tabs.

More updates include an overhaul of the Siri Shortcuts, expanded radar coverage for Mini Map, Map widget, and Apple Watch to Europe, Australia, and Japan, 5 new secret locations, and redesigned Live Activities on iPhone.

Carrot Weather is a free download from the App Store. Premium, Ultra, and Family subscriptions are available as in-app purchases to unlock all of the app’s features.

Full 6.1 release notes:

Fall is nearly here, meatbags! While you’ve been busy harvesting your crops to prepare for the onset of nuclear winter, I’ve been hard at work on a big new update to your favorite weather app.

Dark & Tinted App Icons

Customize your Home Screen with dark and tinted variants of many of my 50+ alternate app icons. (I also added tinted mode support for my widgets!)

Control Center

Add shortcuts to your Control Center to quickly launch me to my Weather or Maps tabs.

History Section

Add the new History section to your layout to view temperature and precipitation data for the past 30 days. (Premium Ultra membership required.)

Siri Shortcuts

My existing Siri Shortcuts have all received a redesign and I’ve added several new ones, including one that lets you bring up radar imagery (Premium Ultra membership required for that one). You can also use the new Get Data Point shortcut to pull out information from my Get Weather Data shortcut.

Apple Watch Live Activities

My Live Activities are now available right on your Apple Watch so you can quickly monitor when rain will start or stop. (Premium membership required.)

But wait, there’s more!

– Added 5 new secret locations.

– Expanded radar coverage for the Mini Map, Map widget, and Apple Watch to Europe, Australia, and Japan. (Premium Ultra membership required.)

– Added App Shortcuts to give quick access to common Siri Shortcuts from Spotlight Search.

– Redesigned Live Activities and widget precipitation charts.

Now to see about making that whole nuclear winter thing a reality…

xoxo,

CARROT