Now just five days away from iPhone 16 deliveries kicking off, we are here to make sure all of the best deals on accessories are front and center. We spotted some early launch offers today on Spigen’s new iPod Classic-style iPhone 16 Pro Case and the brand’s T Ultra Hybrid iPhone 16 case with Camera Control, but you’ll find plenty more down below including the first price drops on the official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases. From there we move over to a new low on the 13-inch Space Black M4 iPad Pro and solid price drops on Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air, as well as deals on AirPods Max at up to $249 off and the AirPods Pro 2. Head below for all of that and much more.

Here’s all of the best iPhone 16 case deals now live for pre-order day from $14

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with the Camera Control now 15% off at Amazon from $42

Amazon is now offering the very first price drops on the official Apple iPhone 16 Cases with MagSafe. This includes the new Silicone models and the Clear Cases in various colors for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The regularly $49 cases are now marked down to $41.99 shipped via the official Apple Amazon storefront to deliver the lowest prices we can find anywhere and, frankly, surprising discounts just days after pre-orders went live for the new iPhone 16 models. While the 14% price drops here aren’t huge, any bit of savings counts and we are talking about one of only a handful of case models out there with proper Camera Control buttons.

You’ll find all four of the Apple iPhone 16 Clear Cases with MagSafe and Camera Control marked down to $41.99 shipped on this special landing page.

And here are some quick links to the Apple Silicone iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models seeing the early price drop right now:

Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air is nearly $80 off with various colors starting from $720

It’s been all about the new iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 deals lately, but Apple also launched some exciting new iPads a few months back and today we are looking at a discount on the M2 iPad Air. More specifically, Amazon is offering the most affordable of the 13-inch models down at $719.99 shipped in a few different colorways. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable. This is a regularly $799 configuration that is now seeing a solid $79 price drop to deliver the second lowest price we have tracked. For a very brief time back at the tail end of July we saw select colors drop to $699, but today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have seen at Amazon.

And for comparison’s sake, Best Buy still has this configuration listed at the full $799 MSRP and paid Plus and Total members can score one for $759, but Amazon’s price is well below that right now.

Amazon just dropped the 13-inch Space Black M4 iPad Pro to its lowest price yet at $1,190

Just after seeing a notable deal on the 512GB 11-inch model over the weekend starting from $1,050, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the most affordable 13-inch model in Space Black. Regularly $1,299, you can now land the “thinnest” Apple product yet down at $1,189.99 shipped. That’s nearly $110 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Best Buy is still charging the full $1,299 for this model and even open-box listings are selling for not a whole lot less than today’s new deal at $1,165.

AirPods Pro 2 with 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands now $190 (Reg. $249)

While we tend to hold off on featuring Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 until they fall down into the $180 range, with the series of new features just announced for the flagship earbuds, today’s deal at $189.99 shipped via Amazon is worth a mention. Regularly $249, the AirPods Pro 2 remain atop the Apple wireless buds lineup and now sit alongside the new AirPods 4 – $129 for basic set or $179 with ANC. Today’s deal lands AirPods Pro 2 at $59 off and just $10 above the higher-end AirPods 4 – the pro set offers 2x better noise cancellation than new AirPods 4.

AirPods Pro 2 are receiving four major new features this year in the form of new active Hearing Protection that is meant to prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while “preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.” You’ll find an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm that ensures loud sound at concerts remains natural and vibrant while helping to protect your hearing, joined by the new Hearing Test action, Hearing Aid support, and Media Assist.

AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience

A complete rundown of all of this is waiting for you right here.

New AirPods Max USB-C are $549, but these refurb originals are $300 for today only ($249 off)

We previously detailed how to flip your older AirPods Max out for the new USB-C set to save $130. But for folks not bothered by the slight upgrade on the new models – it’s essentially just new colors and USB-C charging, Best Buy is offering $249 off the original set for today only. As part of its Deals of the Day, you can now score a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished pair of AirPods Max in all of the original colorways down at $299.99 shipped. The now previous-generation Lightning models carry a regularly $549 price tag and are currently starting at $429 at Amazon.

Score Apple Watch Series 10 at $99 with Best Buy’s elevated Series 9 trade-in values ($300 off)

Let’s talk about how to get a deal on Apple Watch Series 10. Now officially revealed and up for pre-order, the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new design – the first since 2021, thinner case, larger screen, and new watch faces. But let’s go over how to score one without paying full price. As we detailed in our pre-order post, folks with Amazon or Best Buy store credit/gift cards can now leverage it against one of the shiny new Apple Watch models, but Best Buy is now stepping in with elevated trade-in values that can net you the new Series 10 starting at just $99. Head below for more details.

But with Best Buy’s elevated trade-in values right now, you can score the new Series 10 for $399 and get $300 back for a Series 9 – that’s a total of $99 for a new Apple Watch Series 10.

Follow these steps to ensure you get this:

Navigate to the Apple Watch Series 10 listing page, and add the configuration you want to your cart. Then navigate to your cart, and hit the “Check Trade-In Value” button. Follow the on-screen prompts – enter Apple and Series 9 in the appropriate menus – and choose “Good” condition. And then hit the “Search” button at the bottom, select your Series 9 from the results, and then “Add it to Cart” This will then load up your cart with both the new Series 10 and the trade-in, effectively knocking the price down to $99 for the Series 10.

Get a complete rundown of how this works right here.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Here’s an exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40

***Note: Remember to use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock 10% off the prices listed below.

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Case $45

Minimal Leather iPhone 16 Pro Max Case $45

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro $50

Pro Leather Case iPhone 16 Pro Max $50

SANDMARC debuts new titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 – exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases are now live, here’s an exclusive deal for 9to5 readers

***Note: The prices below will automatically drop in the cart if you follow the links in this post.

Burton Goods’ new leather iPhone 16 cases and MagSafe wallets debut with 15% launch deal

Update: Here’s some exclusive all-time low deals on Burton Goods’ leather iPhone 16 cases and wallets

The new Burton Goods iPhone 16 gear has arrived and everything drops 15% in the cart during the pre-order phase.

Laser anything you want into Alto’s new natural wood iPhone 16 cases, 20% off for 9to5 readers

