Apple teases four new partners for IDs in Wallet as California support officially launches

After announcing its plans last month, Apple is now formally rolling out support for adding IDs to Apple Wallet in California.

Additionally, the company has announced that Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia have now committed to supporting IDs in Wallet. The feature will also come to Japan, which has signed on to bring “My Number Card” to Apple Wallet. This will mark the first international expansion of the feature.

Apple says that support for storing California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet comes as part of California’s broader mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program. This program is limited to 1.5 million participants. Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, says:

“Enabling California residents to seamlessly add and present their IDs with their iPhone or Apple Watch represents a significant step in replacing the physical wallet with a more secure and private digital wallet. The launch also represents an important milestone in the rollout of IDs in Apple Wallet. Not only is California one of the largest states in the U.S., but it’s also our own backyard, and we’re excited to bring an easy and transparent way to present IDs in our home state.”

With the addition of California, Apple’s Ids in Wallet feature is now available or rolling out in seven states:

Ohio

Maryland

Arizona

Georgia

Colorado

California

Hawaii

In those states, iPhone users can add their ID to Apple Wallet by following these steps:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone and tap the + icon in the top right corner

in the top right corner Choose Driver’s License or State ID

or Tap Add to iPhone and Apple Watch or Add to iPhone

or You may be required to log in to your state’s DMV/MVD website to authorize adding your ID to Apple Wallet

Here’s what Apple says about where you can use your ID via Apple Wallet:

With your ID in Wallet, there’s no need to reach for your physical ID. Simply add it to the Wallet app and use it to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues. Or, travel with it at select TSA checkpoints. Presenting your ID just got much easier.

You can find a full map of airports that accept digital IDs at security checkpoints on the TSA website.

As it stands right now, your mileage may vary when using your Apple Wallet ID at businesses. Apple says that it will be accepted at “select businesses and venues,” without any more specific information.