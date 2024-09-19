 Skip to main content

Public beta 1 arrives for iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, more

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 19 2024 - 10:47 am PT
0 Comments
iPadOS 18.1 Public Beta

Today Apple has released public beta 1 for its next big OS updates. iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and more can now be installed by a wide array of new users. And if you’re running an M1 device or later, that means you get Apple Intelligence support. Here are the new features arriving in this first beta.

Beta 1 provides sneak peek at AI features coming in October

It’s been a big week for Apple software releases. On Monday, the company shipped the following major updates for all its platforms:

  • iOS 18
  • iPadOS 18
  • macOS Sequoia
  • visionOS 2
  • watchOS 11
  • tvOS 18

And now, if you’re interested in trying out the next iterations of many of those updates, the public beta is the best way to do that.

Apple’s public beta program offers a chance to preview future OS features without the wait. You can join the public beta program at no cost via Apple’s website.

Take note though: these OS updates are a month or more away from their expected late October release date. That means these beta versions are bound to include a variety of bugs and performance issues that could impact your device. Proceed at your own risk.

Apple Intelligence comes to iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple Intelligence

If you’re running an iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or better, you can access Apple Intelligence via today’s beta 1 release.

Not all AI features are available in this update. For example, Apple’s image-generation tools (including Genmoji) aren’t arriving until around December.

But if you want to try out some of the first Apple Intelligence features, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 will enable you to do so.

Some of the AI features highlights include:

Outside of these features, there’s not a lot in the current beta 1 release for non-AI platforms like watchOS and tvOS. But we’ll keep you posted on any changes we discover.

Have you installed the first public beta? Let us know of any changes you find via the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence
iPadOS 18.1

iPadOS 18.1
macOS Sequoia 15.1

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications