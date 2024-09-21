Review: Apple’s new ‘Beats Case’ for iPhone 16 is expensive, but I’m happy it exists

Apple did something interesting after they released the iPhone 16 lineup: they started using the Beats brand to make iPhone cases. It’s not clear why they did this, other than wanting to make a cheap feeling case without using their own brand.

After their first attempt at making a cheap feeling case under their own brand failed with FineWoven, it seems Apple isn’t too interested in trying again – so they’re now resorted to using Beats as their way to make experimental iPhone cases.

Beats Case impressions

I actually don’t hate the Beats case. It’s a hard plastic case, and it’s also very glossy. It honestly kind of reminds me of an iPhone 5C, especially since it has a couple fun colors. It also has proper support for Camera Control, which most third party cases won’t currently have, and they rather have a complete cutout. Apple’s new Beats case has a proper button, which apparently has a sapphire crystal and conductive layer to pass your inputs through to the Camera Control button.

This whole passthrough thing doesn’t seem perfect to me. With the Beats case, I find myself having to often swipe two or three times before the phone recognizes my input. When I’m just using the button, this isn’t a problem.

I also don’t really like the unnecessary MagSafe ring shown on the outside. It makes sense with the clear case obviously, since those magnets are physically there, but this feels like something Apple just added to make the case feel … different?

This case also unfortunately still has an exposed bottom by the speakers and USB-C port, something that Apple’s silicone cases don’t have.

However, if none of those things bother you – it actually is a pretty nice case. The feel in the hand is nice, and I like the ‘Riptide Blue’ color that it comes in. The iPhone 16 Pros don’t come in any fun colors this year, so having a nice looking case is the best you’ll get.

The ‘scratch resistance’ claim seems to be pretty legit too. Despite the fact that my iPhone screen has already obtained a micro-scratch somehow, my Beats case still looks pristine, other than all of the smudges that the glossy hard plastic finish has picked up.

Final thoughts

Is this case worth it? Honestly, I don’t think so. Apple’s cases are already expensive as is at $49, and the Beats case keeps that same price tag, despite Beats headphones traditionally being cheaper than AirPods, or at least better value for the same price. For example, Beats released Beats Studio Buds in 2021 with active noise cancellation and spatial audio for $129, whereas Apple’s latest offering at that same price were AirPods 2, which the company released in 2019.

However, if these cases ever went on clearance for $20-30, I’d absolutely buy one. I honestly prefer the Beats case to Apple’s silicone cases, and it seems these will hold up better long term. The hard plastic feels nice in the hand and provides decent grip, despite being a cheap feeling material. I just wish the price reflected the feel.

Also, no, this case does not have any special audio related features – in case that wasn’t obvious. It’s just Beats branded for no apparent reason. You wouldn’t actually know its a Beats case from the outside, other than a small logo on the side of the case, as well as on the interior fabric.

You can buy the Beats case on Amazon, or at Apple’s website. They’re $49 from both stores for the time being, though Amazon has faster delivery.

