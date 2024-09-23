Joining a host of our exclusive discounts on the new iPhone 16 cases down below, today’s deals are headlined by new all-time lows on the black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. You’ll find deals waiting on various configurations including the black Trail Loop, black Ocean Band, or dark green Alpine Loop as well as the high-end new Black Titanium Milanese Loop at the best prices yet. From there we move over to iPad, with 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro at a new low joined by 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air down at $630 and a host of charging and MagSafe gear too.

Amazon is now offering the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium down at $749.99 shipped. This brand new release from Apple carries the same $799 list as the Natural Titanium model and is now seeing its very first significant discount. This deal is live with the black Trail Loop, black Ocean Band, or dark green Alpine Loop. On top of those, today’s near $50 price drop at Amazon also applies to the more pricey configuration with Apple’s brand new Black Titanium Milanese Loop coming in at $849.99 shipped from the usual $899. While we did feature some trade-in offers, and My Best Buy members with a paid Total or Plus subscription can score the same $50 off, today’s deal marks the first chance for anyone to score the slick new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 treatment with a straight up cash deal.

Apple’s mid-range 256GB M2 iPad Air in blue just dropped back down to the $630 low

Just after seeing the $150 price drop on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro this morning, Amazon is stepping in today with a solid price drop on the 256GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air down at $629.99 shipped in the blue colorway. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. We have recently seen the gray and Starlight version down this low, but they have since jumped back up price. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen the blue variant down this low, making for a notable chance to secure one while it’s matching the Amazon low. This one is still up at full price on Best Buy where paid Plus and Total members can land one at a higher $660.

New Amazon low hits Apple’s 11-inch M4 iPad Pro today at $150 off + cell deals from $1,664

After seeing all-time low pricing land on the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, this morning deals are carrying over to the matching Space Black M4 iPad Pro. Alongside some offers on cell configs we will touch on below, Amazon is now offering the 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro down at $1,849 shipped. This is a $1,999 configuration seeing a straight up $150 price drop coming in at $30 under our previous mention. We started seeing some relatively significant deals on this higher-end 11-inch back in mid-July at around $1,899, but Amazon has gotten more aggressive as of late, delivering the lowest we have tracked there on this particular setup. Best Buy has this model down at $1,899 right now, but paid Plus and Total members can drop the total down to the same $1,849 Amazon is offering.

The 1TB variation of the model we are featuring above is also seeing some significant price drops today at Amazon with the standard issues going for $1,664, down from the regular $1,799 for $135 in savings, while the Wi-Fi + Cell configuration with the nano-texture glass upgrade is down at $1,759 shipped, or $150 off.

More of today's best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

