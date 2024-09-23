 Skip to main content

New Beats Studio Pro in Matte White bring AirPods vibes

Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 23 2024
0 Comments
Matte White Beats Studio Pro

Apple released an underwhelming update to AirPods Max last week. But if you’re looking for AirPods vibes in a different pair of over-ear headphones—and at a more affordable price—the new Beats Studio Pro in Matte White are here just in time.

Matte White Beats headphones now available

Matte White is the latest color option for Beats Studio Pro, Apple’s closest alternative to the AirPods Max over-ear headphones.

The headphones come with all the benefits of Beats Studio Pro, as outlined in our review:

  • up to 40 hours of battery life
  • excellent Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes
  • key AirPods features like Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking
  • USB-C connectivity
  • a far better carrying case than that of AirPods Max
  • seamless software integration with both iPhone and Android
  • 3.5mm headphone jack for wired playback
  • and more

If you’re looking for an Apple-like set of headphones, the new Matte White color for Beats Studio Pro is the next best option after AirPods Max.

Beats Studio Pro retail for just $349, significantly less than the $549 price of AirPods Max.

Right now, you can get the Matte White Beats Studio Pro discounted for just $249 on Amazon.

So if you’re looking for AirPods vibes in your headphones, but without the hefty price of AirPods Max, these Beats Studio Pro are a compelling option.

Are you interested in getting Beats Studio Pro? What do you think of the new Matte White? Let us know in the comments.

