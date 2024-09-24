 Skip to main content

Halide rejected from the App Store because it doesn’t explain why the camera takes photos

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 24 2024 - 5:20 am PT
3 Comments
Halide rejected from the App Store | App seen on the iPhone

Halide may have been featured during the iPhone 16 keynote, but it seems that wasn’t enough to protect it from an over-zealous App Store reviewer. Lux co-founder Ben Sandofsky shared that the latest version of Halide was rejected from App Store

The reason? Because it seemingly wasn’t clear why a camera app needs access to the camera in order to take photos.

When you run Halide, the app of course requests access to the camera. Developers are required to explain why they require access to features like this, and Lux’s explanation seems reasonably clear:

The camera will be used to take photographs

But it appears that Apple decided that wasn’t sufficiently clear, as Sandofsky explained on Mastodon.

The latest Halide update was rejected because, after seven years, a random reviewer decided our permission prompt wasn’t descriptive enough.

I don’t know how to explain why a camera app needs camera permissions.

Macworld’s Macolope suggested clearer, if less grammatical, text:

The camera will be used to take photographs for the app that you just downloaded to take photographs for.

Halide is one of the apps to support the new Camera Control button on the iPhone 16.

Image: Lux

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

App Store

App Store
Halide

Halide

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications