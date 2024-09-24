Insta360 Link is a versatile webcam known for having a built-in gimbal. Now the company is launching the Insta360 Link 2, which brings even more advances compared to the first generation. I’ve been using the new Insta360 webcam for the past few days, so read on as I share all the details about it.

Introducing the new Insta360 Link 2 webcam

There’s a good chance your computer has a built-in webcam. However, these webcams generally don’t have exceptional image quality, which might disappoint people who are constantly videoconferencing. For example, the camera on MacBooks is still 1080p.

The Insta360 Link 2 is designed for people who really want the best audio and video quality for video calls or livestreaming. Not only is it really good at these things, but it also has a really nice, compact design. This starts with the new magnetic mount that replaces the clip from the previous generation.

If you don’t want to use the magnetic clip, you can simply attach the camera to any magnetic surface. Insta360 also sells a mini tripod for even more flexibility.

When it comes to specifications, the Insta360 Link 2 has a large 1/2” sensor that captures videos in up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second with HDR. The previous generation only provides HDR support for 720p and 1080p videos. It also provides 4x digital zoom.

The built-in gimbal changes everything

One of the main features of the Insta360 Link 2 is its built-in gimbal. While most webcams use a digital crop on an ultra-wide lens to track and follow a person, the Insta360 Link 2 has a 2-axis system that rotates the webcam to follow you. This not only results in smoother and more precise movements, but also better quality as the image doesn’t have to be cropped all the time.

The feature works similarly to Apple’s Center Stage – but again, without compromising on resolution, since Center Stage crops the image to put you in the center. But if you prefer, there’s an option to automatically zoom in on your face – and it can be combined with the movements of the gimbal.

And thanks to the gimbal, the Insta360 Link 2 can also be used in portrait mode, so you can shoot in vertical or even livestream on social media apps.

Impressive camera and microphone

When it comes to image quality, the Insta360 Link 2 impressed me. The image looks sharp in 4K, but at the same time with natural, balanced colors and a nice depth of field.

My current webcam is the Logitech MX Brio 4K, which I reviewed earlier this year here on 9to5Mac. Comparing the image from both cameras side by side, the Insta360 Link 2 has a much better dynamic range. In my tests, it also performed better than the MX Brio in low-light scenarios.

Insta360’s companion app lets you change things like brightness, contrast, sharpness, and even add custom backgrounds to the webcam image.

Logitech MX Brio on the left | Insta360 Link 2 on the right

But what really impressed me was the quality of the built-in microphone. While both the MX Brio and Link 2 offer noise cancellation, the audio captured by the Insta360 Link 2 has much less echo and sounds deeper. You can safely rely on the Link 2’s built-in microphone.

More tidbits on Insta360 Link 2 and 2C

In addition to the Link 2, Insta360 is also launching the Link 2C webcam. It has exactly the same 4K sensor as the Link 2, but without the built-in gimbal. Both webcams can be connected to a Mac, PC or even iPad via USB-C. They’re available exclusively in a black finish.

One thing I missed was a privacy shield. While the Link 2 uses its gimbal to turn the camera down when not in use and also has an LED indicator, the MX Brio has a cover that can be opened or closed manually. Personally, I feel more comfortable with the manual cover, although the Link 2’s design looks more elegant.

If you really need a good webcam, you should definitely consider the Insta360 Link 2. It’s now available for $199, while the 2C version without gimbal costs $149.

