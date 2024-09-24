Logitech on Tuesday announced MX Creative Console, its solution to compete with the popular Stream Deck. The accessory provides smart buttons that adapt to different apps, and the MX Creative Console integrates with the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite, including Photoshop and Illustrator.

Meet the new Logitech MX Creative Console

The MX Creative Console comes with a customizable dialpad and keypad. The dialpad works as a smart analog navigation controller, letting users make precise adjustments or even scroll through a video editor’s timeline with the aluminum dial. There are physical buttons on the dialpad that can be used for different actions.

As for the keypad, it has nine dynamic buttons, each with a small LCD panel to show different actions for each app. Logitech worked with Adobe to add shortcuts to key tools in apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom. Of course, the controls are customizable, so you can change them to suit your workflow.

“Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create. The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow, enabling them to work smarter and faster,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech.

Logitech’s MX Creative Console works with both Mac and Windows PCs and can be customized using the Logi Options+ app. The company says that more features and plugins for third-party software will be added in the future.

The new Logitech MX Creative Console is available in two different colors and can now be pre-ordered for $199. The official launch is set for October 14.

