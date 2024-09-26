 Skip to main content

Fleet expands its GitOps-focused device management technology to iPhones and iPads

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Sep 26 2024 - 2:00 pm PT
Fleet iOS

Fleet, the open-source device management platform, has announced new support for iOS devices. This update brings its GitOps-focused approach to mobile devices for the first time. This means organizations can manage their entire fleet of devices, including iOS, from a single, open-source platform.

Fleet’s GitOps capabilities allow IT teams to integrate their existing GitHub repositories and workflows, streamlining device management tasks. This approach is designed to reduce the friction of managing multiple platforms—now including iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Fleet’s GitOps approach

At the heart of Fleet’s platform is its GitOps workflow, a methodology that treats device management like software development. IT teams can define, manage, and deploy device configurations via version control, offering greater visibility and control over changes. This approach is particularly beneficial for enterprises with strict compliance requirements, allowing for a more transparent and auditable process.

Fleet’s open-source model aims to give organizations more flexibility by allowing them to tailor device management to their needs, whether for mobile devices like iPhones and iPads or desktops and laptops running macOS, Windows, or Linux.

“I believe in a future where our grandchildren can trust and understand the code that shapes their world, but we have a limited window to make that a reality,” said Fleet’s CEO, Mike McNeil. “You can be empowered to make informed decisions and manage your devices the way you choose—not be forced to manage proprietary tools or locked into the cloud by vendors.”

As part of its effort to help organizations transition smoothly, Fleet is offering a one-year, free assisted migration service for new customers. Fleet’s source code is openly available and continuously enhanced through contributions from the open-source community, ensuring it adapts to the needs of various IT organizations.

