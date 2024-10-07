 Skip to main content

iOS 18.1 public beta 3 now available, here’s what’s new

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Oct 7 2024 - 1:07 pm PT
6 Comments
iOS 18.1 public beta

Apple has released iOS 18.1 public beta 3. The update brings Apple Intelligence to compatible devices, plus a handful of other assorted features. Here’s what’s new in today’s beta 3.

New changes available in beta 3

Apple Music gets new sharing integration with TikTok in iOS 18.1 beta 6

iOS 18.1’s variety of new features and changes are close to being locked in. We’re drawing nearer to the public launch, which means more of a focus on bug fixes and performance.

However, there are still a handful of notable changes arriving in today’s public beta 3:

  • Apple Music feature for sharing to TikTok
  • AirDrop and Satellite get standalone connectivity controls in Control Center
  • also new to Control Center: Measure and Level controls tied to the Measure app
  • sleep apnea detection with a compatible Apple Watch
  • an app’s grouped notifications are now badged with a count of the total number in the stack
  • splash screens highlighting Apple Mail’s AI features and App Store search
  • tweaked designs for mic and camera indicator dots, Apple Intelligence writing tools icon in Notes, and more

The changes were first added in iOS 18.1 developer beta 6, as is Apple’s normal pattern.

As for features that were already available in previous betas, the highlight of iOS 18.1 is undoubtedly the first wave of Apple Intelligence features.

iOS 18.1 public beta availability

Apple launched the first public betas just a few weeks ago following an extended developer beta for iOS 18.1 earlier in the summer.

The beta 3 update is available now for members of the company’s public beta program. If your device is already enrolled in the program, you’ll see the new beta in the Software Update section of Settings. If not, you can enroll here to get a sneak peek at upcoming software features.

Apple is expected to ship iOS 18.1 to all users later this month, possibly on October 28. That means we likely only have about two more beta versions coming, at a pace of about one per week, before that public launch.

Have you discovered any additional changes in beta 3? Let us know in the comments.

Best iPhone accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence
iOS 18.1

iOS 18.1

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications