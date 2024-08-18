Setting up a VPN on your Apple TV 4K allows you to avoid geographic region restrictions and access services not normally available to you. With tvOS 17, VPN apps can now be installed on the Apple TV directly.

VPN apps available now for Apple TV include NordVPN, PureVPN, IPVanish, ExpressVPN, and more. Here’s all the best VPN apps for Apple TV available now …

Using a VPN to virtually change your location has a lot of advantages when it comes to streaming services, as so much video content is siloed due to license agreements for different regions. Services offer vastly different rosters of content depending on where you are geographically located.

However, up to now it has been quite difficult to use a VPN with the Apple TV box. The Apple TV did not support VPN natively and that meant you had to set up a VPN on your router and proxy connections through that. But with tvOS 17, the Apple TV can be easily configured to directly use a VPN connection by downloading a compatible VPN app from the App Store.

How to set up a VPN on Apple TV

To set up a VPN on the Apple TV, update to tvOS 17 and then download one of the compatible VPN apps listed below from the App Store.

Sign up for the VPN service and press the enable button inside the app to activate the VPN connection on your Apple TV device. Once a connection is established successfully, tvOS will present an alert ‘VPN App Connected’ in the corner of the screen.

When you are finished, you can disable VPN through the app, or go to the Settings app and manage installed VPN profiles in the VPN & Device Management section.

VPN apps for Apple TV

NordVPN has launched its Apple TV app, bringing the popular computer VPN service to the living room. You can use NordVPN to change geographic location and access content from streaming services without geo-restrictions. Choose from VPN servers located in over 60 countries. With the NordVPN app, your Apple TV network traffic is routed through the NordVPN servers in an encrypted and secure fashion. Communication uses the NordLynx protocol for maximum bandwidth and speed throughput.

Surfshark VPN is now available on Apple TV with one-click set up. Subscribe online, then download their tvOS app and log in to start browsing over their VPN on your Apple TV box. Surfshark lets you connect to more than 3200 servers spanning 100 countries, features AE2-256 encryption and allows for unlimited simultaneous connections. That means you can be streaming on your Apple TV, while your whole household is also using Surfshark VPN on their devices.

PureVPN has racked up thousands of five star reviews for its iPhone and iPad app, and is now on the Apple TV App Store as well. Their UI shows a grid of available server locations, with easy download and upload speed tests to compare your options before you connect. PureVPN offers high-speed connections across more than 90 locations around the world, perfect for streaming in 4K and HD.

IPVanish is now available in the tvOS App Store. IPVanish offers a choice of more than 2,500 servers located all around the world. Their tvOS app lets you easily search their directory to find your server of choice. You can save multiple locations as favorites to easily switch between, and use their Optimal Location feature to automatically a nearby VPN relay server with the best connection to you, optimizing speed and response latency.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN app has also just launched an Apple TV app this month. One of the biggest name brands to bring Apple TV support, their app lets you browse securely with servers located in more than 105 countries worldwide. Download the app, sign in to your existing ExpressVPN account by scanning the QR code, and press one button to start using the Apple TV over the ExpressVPN network.

The first VPN app available for Apple TV is FlowVPN. The app lets you easily connect through their VPN and pick your preferred VPN server using a visual map UI. You will then be assigned a virtual IP address situated in that geographic location. FlowVPN supports WireGard and IPSec protocol options. You can try out FlowVPN with a free trial. Get the FlowVPN app from the App Store.

SwizzVPN

SwizzVPN offers VPNs physically located in Switzerland and many other countries around the world, with unlimited speed and bandwidth. They uniquely offer one-time unlock purchase options, so you don’t need a monthly subscription to use. Their Apple TV app is perhaps not the prettiest app you’ve ever seen but it is functional: choose from a list of servers, and then press the big green ‘Connect’ button to get started.

Tailscale

Tailscale is also now available on Apple TV. Tailscale lets you create your own secure peer-to-peer network without relying on an intermediate company server network. You can choose an exit node to relay all traffic through from the Apple TV, or the Apple TV can be designated as the exit node itself. You can use Tailscale for free with up to 3 users and 100 devices.

VPNIFY

VPNIFY is now available on Apple TV, and their VPN uniquely offers a generous free ad-supported tier on desktop. This means you can do casual proxy browsing and try out their service without having to pay anything; reasonably priced premium paid plans are available for Apple TV and all platforms as optional upgrades. They have many geolocations to choose from and no bandwidth usage caps for streaming and downloading.

X-VPN offers 8000 proxy servers to choose from across 50 global locations. It can automatically detect the fastest speed server for you. You can change location in one click. An X-VPN account allows for surfing on up to five devices. They have a strict user privacy policy and save no data logs. Sign up for a subscription inside the app with monthly and yearly plans.

SafeShell promises fast and secure browsing with their collection of high-speed servers available in locations around the world. Their high-speed VPN connections allow you to stream in HD. Try SafeShell with a free trial before committing to a subscription tier. You can sign up seamlessly using In-App Purchase, with weekly, monthly or yearly plans. Their ‘zero logs’ policy means you can be assured that they do not retain online activity or connection logs.

We’ll update this list as more VPN apps become available for Apple TV on tvOS 17.