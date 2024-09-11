iPhone 16 vs 15: Worth upgrading? Here’s what different

iPhone 16 is Apple’s newest and most capable non-pro smartphone. While the iPhone 15 is a fantastic device, iPhone 16 has gained pro features this year, separating itself from its predecessor more than usual. Read on for a detailed look at iPhone 16 vs 15 for everything new and advice on which to buy.

iPhone 16 vs 15

Screens

While the iPhone 16 Pro models feature larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens, just like the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Screen brightness, resolution, PPI, and other display features all remain identical between iPhone 16/Plus and iPhone 15/Plus.

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus Size 6.1-inches 6.1-inches 6.7-inches 6.7-inches Resolution 2556 x 1179 pixels 2556 x 1179 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi Super Retina XDR OLED ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dynamic Island ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProMotion – adaptive refresh up to 120Hz ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Always-On display ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Typical max brightness 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max HDR max brightness 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max Outdoor max brightness 2000 nits max 2000 nits max 2000 nits max 2000 nits max True Tone ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Haptic Touch ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color (P3) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Size, weight, design

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus design remains almost identical to its predecessor(s), but Apple has included the new physical Camera Control button/sensor.

iPhone 16 also gets the physical Action button which was originally launched on iPhone 15 Pro. And the rear camera layout has been updated with the 16 and 16 Plus.

For size, weight, and materials, here’s iPhone 16 vs 15:

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus Height 5.81-inches (147.6 mm) 5.81-inches (147.6 mm) 6.33-inches

(160.9 mm) 6.33-inches

(160.9 mm) Width 2.82-inches

(71.6 mm) 2.82-inches

(71.6 mm) 3.06-inches (77.8 mm) 3.06-inches (77.8 mm) Thickness 0.31-inches (7.80 mm) 0.31-inches (7.80 mm) 0.31-inches

(7.80 mm) 0.31-inches

(7.80 mm) Weight 6.00-ounces

(170 grams) 6.02-ounces

(171 grams) 7.03-ounces

(199 grams) 7.09-ounces

(201 grams) Durability IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes Ceramic Shield front ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Back material Color-infused glass Color-infused glass Color-infused glass Color-infused glass Frame/edges Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum Aluminum

Naturally, the new iPhones also come in new colors, we’ll cover that in detail below.

Performance – A18 vs A16

With iPhone 14 and 15, Apple used the latest A-series chip in the Pro models and the previous year’s chip in the standard models.

That changes this year with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus getting the new A18 chip – a jump from the A16 Bionic in iPhone 15/Plus.

With the only previous iPhones to support Apple Intelligence being the 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 16 and 16 Plus get Apple Intelligence while iPhone 15 and 15 Plus do not.

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus SoC A18 A 16 Bionic A18 A 16 Bionic CPU 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency GPU 5-core 5-core 5-core 5-core Neural Engine 16-core 16-core 16-core 16-core RAM 8GB 6GB 8GB 6GB Apple Intelligence support ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

Both the A18 and A16 are more than powerful enough for almost everyone. But here are some stats from Apple:

A18 CPU is up to 30% faster than A16 Bionic

A18 GPU is up to 40% faster than A16 Bionic

A18 CPU uses up to 30% less power than A16 Bionic

A18 GPU uses up to 35% less power than A16 Bionic

Also, A18 is the first chip in a non-pro iPhone to offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing. That will deliver improved gaming on iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

We’ll update this comparison when we have real-world data on how A18 vs A16 Bionic compare directly.

Battery life

For battery life, the iPhone 16 has received a very slight improvement over the iPhone 15 devices for video playback:

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus Video playback 22 hours 20 hours 27 hours 26 hours Audio playback 80 hours 80 hours 100 hours 100 hours

Cameras

Rear cameras

iPhone 16/Plus come with a 48MP main rear camera like iPhone 15/Plus. New additions include the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, latest-gen Photographic Styles, and the ability to capture spatial photos and video.

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus Camera Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Main lens 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.6 aperture Main lens sensor 2 µm quad pixel 2 µm quad pixel 2 µm quad pixel 2 µm quad pixel Main lens focal length 26 mm 26 mm 26 mm 26 mm Ultra Wide lens 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Telephoto lens ❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom) ❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom) ❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom) ❌ (but main lens can do 2x zoom) Stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, and 2x 0.5x, 1x, and 2x 0.5x, 1x, and 2x 0.5x, 1x, and 2x Digital zoom Up to 10x Up to 10x Up to 10x Up to 10x Flash True Tone flash True Tone flash True Tone flash True Tone flash Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode portraits ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Spatial photos ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Macro photography ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Apple ProRAW ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌

Video recording

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p recording ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Action mode ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ProRes recording ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Log video recording ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Macro video recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Spatial video recording ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps Time-lapse with stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode Time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision Stabilization Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p Audio zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stereo recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ True tone flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wind noise reduction ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Audio Mix ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Continuous autofocus video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Playback zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus gets the latest gen Photographic Styles and support to record spatial audio.

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus TrueDepth front camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Autofocus with Focus Pixels ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Retina Flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 5 for photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Animoji and Memoji ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Lens correction ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto image stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p recording ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K Dolby Vision HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K Dolby Vision HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Apple ProRAW ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ProRes recording ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Log video recording ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p Spatial Audio and stereo recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

iPhone 16 vs 15 I/O

After the big switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup, iPhone 16 devices don’t bring as much of a shift with I/O.

The biggest I/O update may be the new Camera Control, but there are some other upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, Thread, and more.

iPhone 16 uses the slower USB 2 like the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

iPhone 16 iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus USB-C ✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps ✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps ✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps ✅ – USB 2 up to 480Mbps WiFi 7 6 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 UWB Gen 2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ NFC with reader mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Thread ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Cellular GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA 5G Sub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA Sub-6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA 4G Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou Audio playback Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Video playback HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG SIM Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US MagSafe ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging Qi and Qi2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

iPhone 16 colors

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in these five colors:

Black

White

Pink

Teal

Ultramarine

Storage and pricing

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come in these storage options:

128GB – $799 / $899

256GB – $899 / $999

512GB – $1,099 / $1,199

What’s in the box?

All of the iPhone 16 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone.

iPhone 16 vs 15: Which should you buy?

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are powerful and capable devices, but which one is best for you will come down to how you want to use your iPhone and what features you value.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 or 16 Plus

Camera Control button/sensor

Action button

Apple Intelligence support

Faster A18 chip

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing

WiFi 7 and Thread

Reasons to keep or buy iPhone 15 or earlier

If the 6 features above aren’t a big deal, save your money and grab the iPhone 15 which includes most of the other features (or keep your older iPhone 😁).

You could also consider grabbing an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features like Camera Control.

What are you planning to do? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

