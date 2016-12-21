Free 3D printer project turns AirPods charging case into a freestanding dock

The AirPods charging case is perfectly designed to slip into a pocket or bag, allowing you to protect and charge the earphones when not in use. A 3D printing project provides a simple way to turn the case into a desk or table dock.

A charging dock for the Apple AirPods case. Leave the case on your desk in it’s little dock, and it’s always charged. Also can hold the case upright and open so if you take out the earbuds you can quickly stow them.

The project is designed for the Wanhao Duplicator i3 V2, with all the files free to download and use under a Creative Commons Attribution license. There’s also the option of ordering a ready-made one from the site. All you need do is add your own Lightning cable.

The idea strikes me as such a good one, I can see one or more accessory makers borrowing the concept. Add a charging cable and you have a unit that switches instantly from a dock to a carrying case, your AirPods remaining fully-charged ready for use at any time.

If you haven’t yet bought your AirPods, there are a number of options available. If you’re still undecided, check out our first impressions, video walkthrough and hands-on comparison with the Powerbeats3 – along with our how-to guide on pairing them with non-iOS devices.