PSA: The original RollerCoaster Tycoon is now available for iOS

If you have nostalgia for RollerCoaster Tycoon, today might just be your day. Atari, the publisher of RollerCoaster Tycoon games since the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 for PC, has today released the original RollerCoaster Tycoon for both iOS and Android…

The game is a pretty straightforward port of the original release, letting you construct and manage your own park and design your own rollercoasters. It also brings all those iconic theme park sounds that you can probably hear in your head as I’m typing this if you ever played the game.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series’ history – RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon® PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in.

The game is $5.99 to buy outright, but there are in-app purchases for additional content. That content, appropriately, is the same add-on content that was available back in the day. You can purchase access to the Wacky Worlds Expansion Pack, the Time Twister Expansion Pack, and the ToolKit.

You can download RollerCoaster Tycoon on the App Store and the Play Store.