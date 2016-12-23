Apple launches iTunes Boxing Day sales w/ discounted albums in Canada & UK

Continuing in the tradition they’ve started years ago, Apple has once again launched its iTunes Boxing Day sale with discounts on a multitude of albums across the Canadian and UK iTunes stores.

The sale is listed as a banner at the top of iTunes, and will likely be available through next Monday the 26th, Boxing Day. Though not recognized as a major holiday in the United States, Boxing Day offers retailers an opportunity to offer Black Friday-like sales.

Like last year, album discounts in the Canadian iTunes Stores are focused on a few select categories: Hot in 2016, Essential Albums, Musique francophone, and Discovery Artists. Normally priced at $9.99, the albums are instead priced as low as $5.99.

Holiday sale UK iTunes 2016

Within the UK iTunes store, Apple’s banner doesn’t list the sale as “Boxing Day”, but simply as “Hit Albums”. Starting off as low as £3.99, the collection contains a list of popular albums from 2016. Amongst the collection are albums like The 1975’s “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it“, Sia’s “This is Acting“, and Glass Animals’ “How to be a human being“.

