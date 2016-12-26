LG teases new Bluetooth speaker with ‘levitating’ capabilities coming at CES 2017

CES 2017 officially kicks off next week, but like a lot of manufacturers, LG is trying to get a head start by teasing some of the new products it has planned. In a press release this evening, LG announced a new Bluetooth speaker that “hovers in midair,” according to the company…

LG explains that it’s new PJ9 Bluetooth speaker features floating capabilities thanks to its accompanying Levitation Station. The company says that powerful electromagnets in the Levitation Station allow for the appearance of the PJ9 speaker to be floating in mid-air.

As you can see in the image above, the speaker really does appear to be floating. The PJ9 features a 360 degree omnidirectional speaker design, which lends itself to a sound feature “deep bass, flush mid-range tones, and crisp highs.”

Perhaps what’s most impressive about this speaker setup is that when the PJ9’s battery starts to run low, it will automatically descend towards the Levitation Station and charge instantly. There’s no user interaction required. LG says the PJ9 should achieve around 10 hours of battery life per charge.

Furthermore, the design of the speaker is IPX7 compliant, so it can withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes, so the speaker is useful both indoors and outdoors. The PJ9 features standard Bluetooth connectivity with Multipoint technology, meaning it can be connected to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

At this point, there’s no word on a release date or pricing for the PJ9 and its Levitation Station. It’s always interesting around CES season to see which products actually come to market and which don’t, so we’ll have to wait and see what category LG’s new levitating speaker falls into.

Nevertheless, we’ll try and get some hands on time with the LG PJ9 and its Levitation Base at CES next week. The full press release is below: