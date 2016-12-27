Mockup imagines what the rumored Jet White iPhone 7/7 Plus would look like [Video]

Last month, a report claimed that Apple was considering adding a new Jet White color to the iPhone lineup following the success of Jet Black. The report claimed that it would feature the same glossy design as the black model and be introduced sometime before the major refresh next fall.

Now, a video has emerged showing an early hands-on with what appears to be a mockup Jet White iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus…

The video, which comes from Sonny Dickson on Twitter, shows a Jet White iPhone 7 and a Jet White iPhone 7 Plus. A few things immediately jump out that suggest this isn’t genuine Apple work, though. For one, there’s no Apple logo on the iPhone 7 shown in the video, which is about as big of a red flag as you could imagine.

Additionally, Jet White casing is widely available for purchase on Chinese marketplaces like Alibaba.

So, there are two possibilities as to what this video is showing. For one, it could be that a third-party company, such as ColorWare, took a normal iPhone 7 and applied a glossy white coat of paint to it. We’ve covered companies like this in the past, most recently showing some Jet Black Apple accessories. This wouldn’t, however, explain the lack of an Apple logo on the 4.7-inch model.

The other possibility, as mentioned before, is that Dickson purchased Jet White casing on Alibaba and is simply showing that off in the video.

Nevertheless, the video does offer a first look at what that rumored Jet White iPhone would look like. As you’d imagine, it looks similar to the white color option that was first introduced with the iPhone 3G, or the more recent iPhone 5c.

As we noted last month, it seems rather unlikely that Apple would introduce a Jet White color option to the already available iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple generally saves new colors for yearly refreshes, such as the Gold color with iPhone 5s and Rose Gold with iPhone 6s.

That’s not to say, however, that Apple won’t bring a Jet White color to the iPhone lineup next year with the iPhone 7s/iPhone 7s Plus/iPhone 8. Would you be interested in Jet White? Let us know in the comments.