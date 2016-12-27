Upcoming Sylvania Bluetooth Multicolor bulb will offer Apple HomeKit-support without a hub

The new Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb announced today will be one of the first Bluetooth light bulb products we’ve seen that will communicate with Apple’s HomeKit platform without the need for a separate Wi-Fi hub. That means you’ll simply screw in the lightbulb and connect it via Bluetooth to enable control using Apple’s Home app and Siri voice commands.

For remote access, the Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb will require an Apple TV or iPad running iOS 10, which is always a requirement to control any accessory remotely using the HomeKit platform. However, up until now most HomeKit-enabled light bulb products have required a dedicated Wi-Fi hub or bridge product in addition to an Apple TV or iPad for remote access or even basic control.

The new Sylvania Smart Multicolor A19 bulb will be available early next year, but the company didn’t offer any details on pricing. The brand currently has other connected LED bulbs (pictured above) that work with a Wi-Fi hub and sell from around $29.99.

We expect to see other HomeKit accessory announcements in the coming weeks to line up with CES early next month. Recently we told you about the first HomeKit flood sensor being launched by Fibaro following iOS 10.2’s alert support, while a new developer solution aims to help companies bring HomeKit accessories to market faster.

Earlier this year a California-based homebuilder started offering the first smart-home upgrade packages that deck out new homes with the Siri-controlled home automation accessories.