How to hide and show app updates on the Mac App Store [Video]

Have you ever wanted to hide a particular app update on the Mac App Store? I often do so with some of the supplemental content provided by Apple Motion and Final Cut Pro X. In this brief tutorial, I’ll show you how to quickly hide app updates, and how to bring back hidden updates just as fast.

Hiding Mac App Store updates

Step 1: Open the Mac App Store and click the Updates tab.

Step 2: Right click on the update(s) that you wish to hide, and click Hide Update.

The update(s) will disappear from the Updates tab.

Bringing back hidden updates

Step 1: Open the Mac App Store

Step 2: Click the Store tab in the menu bar and select Show All Software Updates.

The hidden update(s) will automatically return under the Updates tab on the Mac App Store.

Note: you will only see the Show All Software Updates option if there are available updates that are hidden.

Video tutorial

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Mac videos

There are many reasons why you may wish to hide an update on the Mac App Store. Perhaps you wish to remain on the current version of an app, or maybe you just don’t want to be bothered with downloading an update. Whatever the case may be, it’s super simple to both hide and show updates on the Mac App Store, so it’s no big deal either way.