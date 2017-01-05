Google Calendar adds Apple Health integration to mark completed fitness Goals, tailor times

With the addition of intelligent Goals last year, Google Calendar became more than just a regular scheduling and to-do app. Today, the iOS app is gaining Apple Health integration that will automatically mark as finished and adjust your fitness-related Goals.

When creating Goals in Google Calendar, users choose the type of fitness activity or hobby and then specify how often, how long, and the best time of day for it. Calendar will then intelligently find time in your schedule and automatically adjust it based on that day’s schedule and whether you frequently end up delaying it.

Previously, users would have to manually mark the Goal as done when completed to avoid getting more reminders about it. With an update today, the Calendar app on iOS can be integrated with Apple Health. Activity from the app or any other service that syncs back to it will be recorded and used to mark Goals as complete.

Additionally, tapping on the Goal card features a new visual performance tracker and history, as well as a quick link to your fitness app of choice. Using the fitness data, future goal times will be even more tailored based on when you’re most likely to complete them. For example:

Say you set a goal to run at 6:30 every other morning but aren’t actually hitting your stride until 7:15 — Google Calendar has you covered and will adjust accordingly.

Version 1.6.7 of Google Calendar is already available on the iOS App Store with extra 3D Touch integration.