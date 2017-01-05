T-Mobile now includes fees & taxes in ONE pricing and introduces ‘Kickback’ program

T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere took the stage at CES 2017 today to share the latest Uncarrier news. T-Mobile has announced they are going “All in” on their T-Mobile ONE plans. This means starting on January 22, new customers will only be able to choose the ONE plan. Additionally, the carrier will be including all fees and taxes into the price of your T-Mobile ONE plan.

The main announcement from the Uncarrier Next event is that they will only charge you exactly what is on your bill, no more unexpected fees or taxes added on. T-Mobile believes that other carriers add fees to customer bills to confuse them to the point that they just pay their bill without questioning it. Now, you will only be charged the exact amount that T-Mobile quotes you for your cell phone plan.

Starting on January 22, the T-Mobile ONE plan will be the only offering from the company. If you start a plan today, you can pre-register for the upcoming tax and fee free T-Mobile ONE and get automatically switched over to the new plan on the 22nd. Legere did confirm you can still sign up for ONE Plus for truly unlimited data. This will still cost an additional $15 and is included in the tax and fee-free plan. The same goes for the ONE Plus International plan which is an additional $25 on top of the standard ONE plan.

Once the new T-Mobile ONE plans roll out, the carrier will be giving customers money back under a new program called ‘Kickback.’ Although it isn’t much, if any of their lines don’t go over 2GB of data, T-mobile will give you up to a $10 credit on your bill. This is sort of like Google’s Project Fi. With Fi, you get money back for unused data that you have paid for. With the new ONE Plan, you only get a credit if you stay at or below 2GB.

Additionally, T-Mobile has committed to never change the cost of your plan at any time without your permission, which could be reassuring for customers.

Lastly, T-Mobile is offering new customers that transfer to the carrier $150 per line. They are promoting this as a second tax refund. This promotion starts tomorrow with no word on when or if it will end.