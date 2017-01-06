Happy Hour Podcast 101 | CES 2017, Zac’s Apple Watch journey, and iOS 10.3 rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss rumored iOS 10.3 features, CES 2017, and Zac’s journey with using the Apple Watch to become more active and get in shape. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Tim Cook calls AirPods ‘a run away success’, says Apple making units ‘as fast as we can’
- Developers earned $20 billion from App Store in 2016, Jan 1st 2017 set single day sales record with $240 million revenue
- Review: Nanoleaf’s Aurora smart lighting panels match modular customization with HomeKit control [Video]
- Apple promoting fitness in January with month-long ‘New Year’ Apple Watch Activity Challenge
- Apple Watch, New Year’s resolutions, and losing 50 pounds
- Report: New Apple Watch coming in third quarter of 2017, main focus on better battery life
- Leaker claims iOS 10.3 beta 1 codename ‘Erie’ featuring new theatre (dark?) mode, popcorn-shaped control center icon debuts Jan 10th
- CES 2017
