Samsung’s Gear S3, Gear S2, & Gear Fit2 wearables are now compatible with iOS

As CES 2017 winds down, Samsung today made one more announcement, this time for iOS users. The company has announced that it expanding support for iOS with its latest Gear-branded wearables.

Specially, the Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Fit2 are now compatible with iOS thanks to new accompanying apps…

These wearables, which are powered by Samsung’s Tizen rather than Android Wear, can now be used with iOS in conjunction with their accompanying apps. The Gear S2 and Gear S3 require the Samsung Gear S app, while the Gear Fit2 requires the Samsung Gear Fit app (which doesn’t appear to be live just quite yet on the App Store).

Once you’ve downloaded the accompanying app from the App Store, you will be guided through the set up and pairing process, much like you would be if you were pairing the wearable with an Android device.

Samsung notes that features and functions vary by device, but that the Gear Sand Gear Fit apps are available for the iPhone 5 and newer. At the most basic level, the Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Fit 2 are able to track fitness by monitoring distance, route traveled, running pace, calories burned, and heart rate.

Samsung originally announced that the Gear S3 would support iOS back in August, but only now is that support finally rolling out to users. The Gear S3 is a round smart watch that’s IP68 water and dust resistant, features GPS & cellular connectivity, and comes in two models: Frontier and Classic.

It is available in two bold models – the Gear S3 frontier, which takes inspiration from the active explorer with a rugged design, as well as the Gear S3 classic, featuring an elegant style with the balance found on luxury timepieces.

The full press release for Samsung’s announcement can be read below. The Samsung Gear S app is available on the App Store now for free. Read 9to5Google’s full review of the Gear S3 here.