Airmail iOS email app gains new custom actions, Workflow & Bear notes integration, more

Airmail is a great alternative email client to Apple’s built-in Mail app, and the latest update adds even more custom actions and app integrations that make it powerful. This mail client offers features similar to Dropbox’s discontinued Mailbox app with the ability to sort out messages for a later date, and Airmail version 1.5 introduces all new custom actions:

With this powerful new function, creating your own custom workflow of chained actions. Combine multiple actions into a single powerful swipe, or menu action. For example, With a single swipe, apply a specific label, archive the e-mail and move on. Set an email as a to-do, snooze it, label it as a work-related message, reply with a pre-written response and archive! All of these actions, with a single swipe. With a vast list of custom actions, the combinations are limitless and give you full control over your e-mail workflows.

Airmail also features plenty of integration with third-party apps which you don’t see in Apple’s default Mail app. Version 1.5 adds integration with the powerful Workflow iOS app for automation and completing multi-step tasks easily. Integration with the newly launched Bear notes app is also included in this update.

For Gmail users, Airmail now supports Gmail Authentication plus there’s a new default inbox feature and an OpenURL action included.

Airmail 1.5 for iOS is a free update for existing customers and $4.99 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch on the App Store.