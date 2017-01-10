9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2, Sharp 65″ 4K UHDTV $1,250, JBL Clip+ Bluetooth Speaker $19, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2 Prime shipped: variety of cases, screen protectors, car mounts, and more!
Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more
Daily Deals: JBL Clip+ Bluetooth Speaker (recert.) $19, Two Stanley 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottles $19, more
Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)
Spigen launches the first AirPods stand + charging dock
The TwistedWave Audio Editor for iOS goes free for the very first time on the App Store (Reg. $10)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Anker PowerHouse Compact 120,000mAh Portable Outlet-Generator is $100 off today at Amazon: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Polk Wi-Fi Mini Home Theater System w/ Bluetooth: $220 (Reg. $300), more
- Mpow Flexible Tripod with Bluetooth Remote Shutter $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $15), more
- Games/Apps: Mega Man Legacy $14, iOS freebies, more
- Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner for just $70 shipped today (Reg. $120+)
- Finish Line’s 50% off End of Season Sale includes Nike, North Face, adidas, more
- Amazon offers 35% off loads of Vitamins and Supplements for today only
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Never forget your wallet, iPhone or backpack again: Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25 Prime shipped
Logitech’s Multi-Device K380 Bluetooth Keyboard offers up to two-years of battery life for $25
- Bluetooth Stereo Receiver $17 (Reg. $27), more
- Sennheiser HD558 Headphones $80
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker: $170 (Reg. $200)
- Mavic Pro Fly More Combo for $1,199 (Tax NY only)
- AmazonBasics 8-pack AA Rechargeable Batteries $16
- 8-Quart Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker $129
- 3-Pack Mr. Beams LED Nightlights for $15.50, more
- Belgian waffles Oster Maker for just over $15
- cult-classic Idiocracy for $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get this Kindle eBook for Free: ‘When I Wake Up’
- Cuisinart 6.5-Quart Slow Cooker w/ glass lid: refurb $61
- Puma’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off
- Samsung’s popular 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System for $230
- Withings Activité Sapphire Watch: $315 (Reg. $450)
- Display your new TV w/ a Cheetah Wall Mount for $18
- Oral-B’s Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush $60
- PowerPak Adjustable Dumbbells & Stand (Prime only) for $199
- Brita Slim 5-Cup Water Pitcher w/ 1 Filter from just $6
- Snag the View-Master Batman Reality Pack for $18
- 1byone 25-mi. Antenna $9 (Reg. $13)
- Aukey USB-C Car Charger $13 (Reg. $20), more
- Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 from $30
- Philips Sonicare Series 2 Electric Toothbrush: $30
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more
Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker
- Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”
- The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range
- UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more
- Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers
- Blue Microphones retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed for iPhone 7
- Whirlpool unveils its iOS/Android-connected All-in-One Smart Washer/Dryer Combo
- Anova refreshes its line of sous vide cookers at CES 2017, details on upcoming Precision Oven
- Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
- Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
- Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
- Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
- Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, more
- Mattel introduces its own version of Amazon Echo that is geared towards kids
- DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone & more
- Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System
- LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
- Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
- Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
- AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
- Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system
- Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker
- TCL details its 2017 Roku-enabled 4K TV lineup that includes upgraded specs and HDR support
- Griffin looks to make your morning routine smarter w/ new the Connected Toaster, more
- Panasonic announces the LUMIX GH5 with 4K 60p/50p recording – preorder now
- LeEco enters the bike business with two models powered by a display that runs Android OS
- LG tries to take over the world with new lineup of adorable life-size robots for the home, more
- LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound
- MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level
- You absolutely have to check out these custom Air Jordan 4 Super Nintendo sneakers
- The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
- The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017