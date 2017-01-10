9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2, Sharp 65″ 4K UHDTV $1,250, JBL Clip+ Bluetooth Speaker $19, more

- Jan. 10th 2017 9:00 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

anker-iphone-7-accessories

Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2 Prime shipped: variety of cases, screen protectors, car mounts, and more!

sharp-65n9000u

Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more

jbl-clip-multiple-colors

Daily Deals: JBL Clip+ Bluetooth Speaker (recert.) $19, Two Stanley 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottles $19, more

 

apple-13-inch-macbook-pro-2

Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

9-7-ipad-pro

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)

spigen-airpods-stand-1-1

Spigen launches the first AirPods stand + charging dock

twistedwaveaudio-editor

The TwistedWave Audio Editor for iOS goes free for the very first time on the App Store (Reg. $10)

925-logo-toys-pdf-2017-01-06-10-12-351

9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

anker-powerhouse

Anker PowerHouse Compact 120,000mAh Portable Outlet-Generator is $100 off today at Amazon: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

tile-slim

Never forget your wallet, iPhone or backpack again: Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25 Prime shipped

logitech-k480-keyboards

Logitech’s Multi-Device K380 Bluetooth Keyboard offers up to two-years of battery life for $25 

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

netatmo-smart-smoke-alarm

Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more

nes-classic-edition-3-1

Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]

