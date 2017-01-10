Consumer Reports retesting MacBook Pro battery life this week after holding recommendation

After being the first MacBook Pro to not receive a recommendation from Consumer Reports, the company is now stating that the latest macOS Sierra beta addresses a potential issue with the system’s battery life.

Working in conjunction with Apple over the holiday, the two have worked together to better understand the battery test results as promised and new testing is taking place this week…

The controversial battery findings posted just before the Christmas break from Consumer Reports received a response from Apple SVP Phil Schiller who said Apple would begin working with the publication to understand what caused their lab testing to report sporadic battery life.

Even though the publication’s test results seem far-fetched at the time, Consumer Reports stood by their findings and didn’t believe another test was warranted. Today’s development leads us to believe that Apple has potentially found a bug that may have negatively impacted CR‘s testing.

Battery life issues tend to be common as new devices are set up, which may be the reason a large number of 9to5Mac readers reported lower than expected battery life issues. Apple responded in part by removing the time remaining estimate from the battery status indicator which didn’t reflect accurately with modern software like iCloud.

Consumer Reports is now re-running their tests this week to determine whether or not the expected fix will resolve their original issues which could potentially change their Do Not Recommend verdict. We’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.