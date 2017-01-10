Foxconn reports first-ever earnings dip amid slow iPhone sales, expected to return to growth in 2017 w/ iPhone 8

Amid rumors of plans to move to the United States, cut iPhone orders, and expansions to India, Foxconn today announced that it saw its first-ever annual sales decline in 2016 since it went public in 1991. The company’s decline is being blamed on “lukewarm” demand from Apple, its biggest client, according to Nikkei.

In 2016, Foxconn recorded revenues of $136.38 billion, down 2.81 percent compared to 2015. Apple accounts for over 50 percent of the company’s revenue.

December, however, represented a month of growth for Foxconn as it reported 9.76 percent growth year-over-year thanks to the Chinese New Year holiday and strong demand for the iPhone 7 Plus.

Investors and analysts are largely blaming Foxconn’s decline on Apple’s slow performance in 2016. Analyst Vincent Chen noted that while 2016 saw Apple and Foxconn’s first respective dips in over 15 years, 2017 looks strong for both, thanks in large part to the iPhone 8.

In 2017, Chen anticipates that Foxconn could grow by as much as 5 percent to 10 percent:

“Look forward to 2017, we think Foxconn’s revenue could grow by 5% to 10%,” said Chen. The growth drivers for the current year will come from healthier demand for the next iPhone 8 and a mild rebound in the PC market, according to Chen. Foxconn is also the world’s biggest desktop assembler.

Speaking to the press recently, Foxconn’s founder Terry Gou also noted that despite speculation that Foxconn will move to the United States, the company will stay in China. Gou didn’t rule out, however, the possibility of an increased presence in the United States.