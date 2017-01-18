Apple Pay expands to over a dozen more banks and credit unions around the US

Apple Pay is now available from over a dozen more banks and credit unions around the United States as part of the latest expansion wave. Apple’s mobile payment service launched just over two years ago with hundreds of additional regional banks and credit unions added every few weeks. You can find the latest banks added below:

Bank of Central Florida

Bankers’ Bank of Kansas

BankCherokee

Cal Poly Federal Credit Union

Citizens Federal Credit Union

Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis

Comercia Bank

Community One Credit Union

Community One Credit Union of Ohio

Connection Bank

Harborstone Credit Union

Meriwest Credit Union

Morgantown Bank & Trust

Nymeo

Pine Country Bank

PrimeSouth Bank

RTN Federal Credit Union

Star Choice Credit Union

Whiting Refinery Federal Credit Union

As for new businesses, we wrote last year about the opportunities to expand support in the United States at many retail categories based on reader feedback. Jennifer Bailey, the head of Apple Pay, shared last month that Apple’s mobile payment service is coming to GAP stores this year and is currently accepted by 35% of US retailers.

And Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is the first Mac to include Touch ID and support Apple Pay without a nearby Apple Watch. Apple Pay also recently became an option online for donations to several non-profit organizations. The Apple Store app for Apple Watch also supports Apple Pay for purchasing favorited items.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and most recently Spain.

Apple Pay lets you make purchases in supported stores using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases in supported apps on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to setup Apple Pay if your bank is supported (full list):

On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section. iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

If you’re looking for places to test out Apple Pay, Exxon Mobile added support for buying gas with Apple Pay through its SpeedPass+ app earlier this year. Stores like the Apple Store, Best Buy, Whole Foods, and Walgreens all accept Apple Pay as payment at checkout, and McDonalds, Subway, Starbucks and many restaurants through OpenTable accept Apple Pay payments as well.

Apple also has a list of official partners here, and anywhere with the contactless payment logo at checkout should accept Apple Pay. Some stubborn retailers like CVS are still resisting Apple Pay in favor of their own solution despite having upgraded terminals, and Walmart has rolled out its own alternative while avoiding NFC terminal expenses.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.