What features should Apple add to 2nd-gen AirPods? [Poll]

We asked in a previous poll why YOU aren’t buying AirPods despite overall glowing reviews. Now we want to know what you’d like to see in a future, second-generation version of the product.

For the majority in our last poll, the reason for holding off on the purchase was either pricing or availability. That’s not much of a surprise, because for many of us, the product is already solid enough to become our new daily-driver headphones. But there are, however, a few possibilities for new features in a future set of AirPods.

While the reviews have all been very positive, a few common complaints exist. Lack of an offline Siri mode and physical controls mean limitations for how you can adjust volume and control media, for example. Updates to Siri are even something that Apple could introduce to the current AirPods with a software update.

And then there is the possibility of making AirPods more of a wearable device by adding standalone storage for music and more sensors for fitness features sans iPhone and Apple Watch. Some of the competitors are already doing this, so it’s definitely a possibility, although there hasn’t proven to be a huge market among existing products.

There is also the issue of fit, which is always a big topic of debate for earbuds in general. Apple could potentially provide replaceable ear tips of some sort to help provide a more customizable and adjustable fit.

Some accessory makers are already starting to offer similar products, although I found AirPods to offer one of the more comfortable experiences compared with the alternatives. I recently compared the AirPods to 7 of the other most popular cord-free earbuds on the market (Spoiler: AirPods blew away the competition).

But what do you think Apple should add to the next-generation AirPods? Have your say in today’s poll and the comments below: