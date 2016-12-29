Apple’s AirPods are getting glowing reviews, so why aren’t YOU buying them? [Poll]

Apple’s freshly released AirPods are receiving great reviews overall. Tim Cook called AirPods “a run away success” and said Apple is making the backordered product as fast as possible. First hand accounts from a marathon runner to members of our 9to5Mac team are giving generally positive reports. So if you haven’t acquired your own set of AirPods yet, we’re curious to learn why you aren’t buying them? Tell us below in our poll…

Even with mostly positive conclusions about AirPods there are of course many reasons why buying them might not be right for you. We’ve reported on the need for improved controls and an offline mode for Siri, as well as the hassle of syncing and accessing content on your Apple Watch that AirPods highlight. We’ve discussed the potential poor fit depending on your ears and how to keep them from falling out, the Jet Black AirPods concept that hasn’t come to fruition, and long shipping times (although you can use this tool to get notified when a local store has them).

There are also other great alternatives from third-parties to consider, including ‘The Headphone’ by Bragi, on which we did a full review. Whether you’re going for a different product or holding off on fully wireless headphones for a while, let us know why you’re passing on AirPods in the poll below.