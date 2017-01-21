This week’s top stories: Flying w/ AirPods, iPhone 8 & MacBook rumors, what’s next for iOS, Logic Pro X & GarageBand updates, & more
We kick things off this week with Zac’s recent experience using AirPods on a plane. More iPhone 8 and Apple Pencil 2 rumors arrive as reports detail MacBook and MacBook Pro updates planned for later this year. And we ask you if Apple should make iPhones in the US and if you’d pay more in this week’s top poll following the President Trump inauguration this week.
We break down what’s next for iOS and explain the situation with Netflix and Apple’s TV app. And Apple releases big Logic Pro X 10.3 and GarageBand 2.2 for iOS updates this week.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- Flying with AirPods: Airplane Mode, ambient noise, battery life, and more
- iPhone 8 rumored to feature better waterproofing than iPhone 7, tout IP68 rating
- Should Apple make iPhones in the USA and would you pay more?
- What features should Apple add to 2nd-gen AirPods? [Poll]
- Rumor claims Apple Pencil 2 launching alongside new iPad Pro models this year
iOS |
- Apple shares new iOS 10 Design Resources available in Sketch and Photoshop templates
- What’s next for iOS? We break down rumored Siri updates, Dark/Theatre Modes, AR features & much more
- App Store app prices to rise in the UK by >25% following Brexit exchange rate fluctuations
- No, Netflix still doesn’t really work with Apple’s new TV app
- Apple releases GarageBand 2.2 for iOS w/ Alchemy synth, FX pane, refreshed design, Logic integration
Mac |
- How to efficiently free up space and recover lost storage on your Mac
- KGI: Apple planning Kaby Lake processor updates for MacBook & MacBook Pros this year, 32GB RAM
- Apple launches Logic Pro X 10.3 w/ customizable Touch Bar, GarageBand/iCloud syncing, refreshed UI
- Tim Cook turned Apple into a ‘boring operations company,’ says former engineer
- Opinion: An Apple display with built-in eGPU could be a smart move right now
- macOS 10.12.3 beta includes new Display Brightness energy saving recommendation for extending battery
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Turbo charge your MacBook Pro graphics performance with the Akitio Node eGPU
- Apple shares new AirPods ads highlighting W1 pairing & Siri support, new Apple Watch ad
Happy Hour Podcast #103 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss Apple’s latest Logic and GarageBand updates, Apple TV’s app size increase, iPad launch timing, Kaby Lake MacBook Pro rumors, and macOS features Apple could add this year.
