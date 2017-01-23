Google Voice updated w/ redesigned web & iOS apps, promise of ‘regular’ updates

Back in 2009, Google launched an ambitious voice-forwarding service that allowed users to maintain one number across multiple devices. Today, Google Voice received its first major update in years that sees a redesigned web interface, iOS app, and the promise of continued updates.

Google Voice has been redesigned around a new inbox that features separate tabs for text messages, calls, and voicemails. Messaging adds support for group and photo MMS, while search capabilities apply to both text and call history. New features include a spam filter for all types of communications, as well as support for voicemail transcription in Spanish.

The updated web interface is rolling out now, while the refreshed iOS app is coming in a couple days. These updates bring Google Voice on-par visually with modern apps, but the biggest takeaway still remains the promise of ‘regular’ updates.

