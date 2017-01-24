Apple transitioning homepage to its cleaner & more legible San Francisco font

Apple today has started transitioning Apple.com to its San Francisco font. As you can see in the comparison image below, Apple has transitioned most of the font on its site to San Francisco, though some parts remain unchanged.

San Francisco is, of course, the font Apple designed and released to developers back in 2014. San Francisco was first applied to the Apple Watch interface and made its way to macOS and iOS in 2015.

Apple says that it developed San Francisco with “legibility” in mind, especially on the smaller Apple Watch. A designer praised Apple’s decision, offering up a handful of details as to why Apple switched to San Francisco across all of its devices.

It’s unclear exactly when Apple switched over Apple.com, but it was likely to happen sooner rather than later. Apple now has a consistent typeface across all of its products and now its website. Let us know what you think of the new design in the comments.