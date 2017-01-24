‘Pokémon Duel’ strategy board game launches for iPhone and iPad

The Pokémon Company is today releasing its latest offering for mobile devices with Pokémon Duel, a strategy board game that lets you grow a team of six Pokemon characters and fight against others. The game was previously available in Japan but today is launching in the US and elsewhere internationally.

Pokémon Duel uses a board game-style user interface for navigation, and you’ll duel with Pokémon you run into a long the way. Since the game includes an online component and League rankings, those duels can also include battling against real opponents:

In Pokémon Duel, your objective is to deploy your Pokémon figures on the game board and move them to the goal in your opponent’s territory… Each Pokémon figure has different strengths and a set number of steps it can take, so you’ll have to plan your moves strategically. Send your Pokémon along different routes in a rush to the goal, or block your opponent’s Pokémon from advancing. When you get next to one of your foe’s Pokémon along your route, you’ll need to engage in battle to advance.

You’ll be able to build your team and abilities by playing the game and winning duels, but the app also has in-app purchases for inventory and Pokémon.

The free Pokémon Duel game is available to download on the App Store now for iPhone and iPad.