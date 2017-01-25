iOS 10.3 bringing Wi-Fi Calling for iCloud-connected devices to Verizon customers

iOS 10.3 beta appears to bring support for Wi-Fi Calling on iCloud-connected devices to Verizon customers for the first time. iOS 10.3 is currently in developer beta; a public beta is likely just around the corner. The software update will likely be released to everyone later this spring.

Wi-Fi Calling on other devices is already available for iOS users on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. Verizon support is not yet documented online, although a MacRumors Forums post shows support with this week’s iOS 10.3 developer beta.

Wi-Fi Calling lets users place calls using an iPhone over local Wi-Fi versus relying on the carrier network; Wi-Fi Calling for other devices lets users place and receive phone calls from iCloud-connected devices like Macs and iPads even when the iPhone isn’t on the same network.

For example, you could leave your iPhone in the car off Wi-Fi and still place and receive phone calls from your Mac over Wi-Fi using your phone number.

Wi-Fi Calling can be enabled from Settings → Phone → Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone. Calls on Other Devices may appear as a separate section under Settings → Phone where you can manually enable and disable the feature for each iCloud-connected device.

Apple lists these devices as compatible with Wi-Fi Calling over iCloud:

iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or later

Apple Watch with watchOS 2 or later

Mac (2012 or later model) with OS X El Capitan

Apple also notes that the Mac Pro does not support this feature. Wi-Fi Calling requires a verification process on each device so the feature can’t be enabled without access to the source iPhone and the additional device.